Dollar down to 70.09 rubles on Moscow Exchange

2 Feb. 9:00

The dollar-to-ruble rate fell by 11 kopecks since the closure of the previous trading session and amounted to 70.09 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

The yuan-to-ruble rate added 0.9 kopecks and amounted to 10.4 rubles.

The euro exchange rate rose above 77 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange for the first time since December 30, according to trading data.

As of 7:16 a.m. Moscow time, the euro was up by 1.04% at 77.02 rubles.

By 7:19 a.m. the euro exchange rate was upped to 1.16% trading at 77.11 rubles. Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.07% at 70.14 rubles.

The euro rate slumped a bit to the growth pace of 1.03% by 7:25 a.m. Moscow time staying at 77.01 rubles.