U.S. sanctions more individuals, companies for circumventing anti-Russia sanctions

2 Feb. 9:40

U.S. authorities introduced sanctions against twenty two individuals and companies from different countries alleged to be involved in efforts to circumvent anti-Russian sanctions, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed full blocking sanctions against 22 individuals and entities across multiple countries related to a sanctions evasion network supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex," the Treasury informed.

In particular, entities from Bulgaria, Israel, Cyprus, Latvia and Singapore were added to the black list.

They are related to computing equipment, defense developments, trade and construction.