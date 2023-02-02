IAEA: developments at Fordow nuclear plant conflict with Iran’s commitments

2 Feb. 10:20

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that activities at Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility run counter to Tehran’s obligations, according to an IAEA report.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi "is concerned that Iran implemented a substantial change in the design information of FFEP (the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant) in relation to the production of highly-enriched uranium without informing the Agency in advance," Reuters said quoting the agency’s statement.

Specifically, during the IAEA’s surprise inspection at the Fordow nuclear facility, "an undeclared change to the interconnection" between the two cascades of IR-6 centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60% purity was made.