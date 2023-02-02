White House: Peskov's comments show New START seen as mutual interest

2 Feb. 11:00

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments show that both Russia and the United States believe the New START Treaty is in their mutual interest, deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for defense policy and arms control for the White House National Security Council Cara Abercrombie said.

"Going to Mr. Peskov’s comments this morning, I think that just underscores once again that both countries continue to see arms control and the New START Treaty to be in our mutual interest," she said. "And that is a good thing."

Abercrombie also insisted that Russia faces no obstacles to conduct nuclear inspections under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).