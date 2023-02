2 Feb. 11:40

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed new Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations.

"Today, I am announcing the appointment of Louis L. Bono as our new Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations. His efforts will further our work on the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the South Caucasus," he said.

The retirement of the last Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations was announced on January 5, 2023.