Erdogan: Turkey won’t approve Sweden’s NATO membership bid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his admonishment of Sweden, warning that he would dash Stockholm’s NATO hopes, while asserting that Finland’s admission to the North Atlantic alliance could be resolved positively.

"Sweden should not waste time. As long as you allow burning our holy book, the Quran, tearing it up and your law-enforcement agencies stay by idly in this situation, we will not say ‘yes’ to your entry to NATO," he said, speaking to a parliamentary session of his ruling Justice and Development Party‘s faction on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, we have a positive attitude to Finland on this issue," Erdogan stated.