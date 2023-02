2 Feb. 12:20

U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the issue of the Iranian nuclear program is not on Washington's agenda.

He noted that the JCPOA has not been on the U.S. agenda for months. According to him, Tehran lost the opportunity to return to compliance with the deal in the autumn.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry earlier reported that the Islamic Republic invited the West to return to negotiations on the nuclear deal, but without preconditions.