Iran accuses Israel of attacking its military facility

2 Feb. 13:00

A preliminary probe into the recent attack on an Iranian military facility in Isfahan shows that Israel was responsible for it, Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said on Thursday.

According to him, the results of a preliminary investigation show that Israel was behind the terror attack on an Iranian Defense Ministry facility in Isfahan, with the actions by the regime violating international law and being condemned, the Iranian envoy said in a letter to the UN secretary general and the president of the UN Security Council.

Iran’s UN envoy called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn the hostile rhetoric of the Israeli government, ISNA reported.

On Sunday night a powerful explosion rocked the city of Isfahan in central Iran. Later, the Iranian defense ministry said that a drone attack had been attempted on one of its centers on Saturday.