Justice Minister calls on to stop “politicising” execution of justice around Saakashvili

2 Feb. 13:20

Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze called on everyone to stop “politicising” the execution of justice and “supporting” the imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili’s “self-harm”.

"The “false information”, “deliberately” spread by Saakashvili’s lawyers and his political team on Tuesday, alleging that the former President was transferred to the intensive care unit, has been “manipulation” with the latter’s health to achieve “political goals” and by this, form “wrong” public perception about his health, Bregadze said.

He stressed the Special Penitentiary Service, the Ministry of Justice, and the medical staff of the Vivamedi clinic could not be held responsible for the patient's “self-harm” as the former President was not following the relevant medical protocol.

Bregadze noted the Ministry would not be “loyal” towards political campaigns aimed at damaging the country’s image and “ensuring” Saakashvili’s release from prison on medical grounds by supporting his “self-harming” in a bid to “escape justice”. The above-mentioned “dangerous precedent” can have an “encouraging” effect on other prisoners, which may become a “serious challenge” for the state.