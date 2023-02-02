Moscow praises Tbilisi's resilience

2 Feb. 14:00

Tbilisi's reaction to Western pressure to join sanctions against Russia is based solely on its national interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a Thursday interview with TV news anchor Dmitry Kiselyov.

According to the diplomat, the West wants to turn Georgia into another irritant for Russia again.

"The fact that they would like to turn Georgia into another irritant, to roll the situation back into the aggressive condition of the Saakashvili era is beyond doubt," Lavrov said, adding that the West had tried and was still trying to turn Georgia into "anti-Russia."