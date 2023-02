2 Feb. 15:00

The Armenian government has approved today the 25-day call-up of 3,281 army reservists, including 232 officers.

According to the government, the goal of call-up is to strengthen reservists’ combat skills.

The call-up will run from March 1 to May 12. Last year the government decided to reduce the period of training camps for reservists from three months to 25 days.