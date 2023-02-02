Lavrov assesses quality of Russia-China relations

2 Feb. 16:20

Relations between Russia and China know no bounds and are of a higher quality than traditional military alliances, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TV news anchor Dmitry Kiselyov on Thursday.

"The presence of areas of common interest is a very humble feature of our relations," he said. "It is already written down in our declarations that although we do not create a military alliance, our relations are of a higher quality than military alliances in their classic sense, and they have no bounds or limits. And there are no taboo topics either," the minister said.

According to him, the ties are indeed the best in the history of both the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China, and the Russian Federation.