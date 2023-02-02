Russia’s international reserves up $3.1 bln over week

2 Feb. 16:40

Russia’s international reserves gained $3.1 bln or by 0.5% over the week and amounted to $597.7 bln as of January 27, 2023, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

"The amount of international reserves as of January 27 totaled $597.7 bln, having increased over the week by $3.1 bln or by 0.5% under the effect of positive revaluation," the regulator said.

Reserves equaled $594.6 bln as of January 20 of this year.

The target level for international reserves set earlier by the Central Bank amounts to $500 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.