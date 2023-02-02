Putin to celebrate anniversary of Battle of Stalingrad victory in Volgograd

2 Feb. 17:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Volgograd, where events will be held today to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, which was a turning point of the Great Patriotic War.

The president is set to participate in memorial events on Thursday. For example, he will lay a wreath to the eternal flame in the Hall of the Warrior Glory at Mamayev Kurgan, give a speech at a festive concert and then meet with members of non-governmental patriotic and youth organizations.

Putin is also scheduled to hold a working meeting with the head of the Volgograd Region, Andrey Bocharov.