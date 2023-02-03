Iran dismisses IAEA report on Fordow nuclear plant as 'incorrect'

3 Feb. 9:40

Head of Iran's nuclear agency Mohammad Eslami dismissed a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into the Fordow nuclear plant.

Speaking at an event in Tehran, Eslami said findings of the UN nuclear watchdog inspectors following their visit to the underground nuclear facility 20 miles northeast of the city of Qom were "incorrect."

He said it was regrettable that reports about inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities were leaked to the media by the UN watchdog, unlike inspections in other countries.

Eslami referred to remarks by the Iranian nuclear agency spokesman, saying a senior lawmaker accompanied the IAEA team on their visit to Fordow and they "realized their mistake."

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported, the UN nuclear watchdog said Iran has significantly modified an interconnection between two centrifuge clusters enriching uranium up to 60% purity at Fordow nuclear plant, without informing the agency.