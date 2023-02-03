Washington urges Iran to convict those responsible for attack on Azerbaijani Embassy

3 Feb. 10:00

U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter condemned the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

"At today's OSCE meeting, we expressed our condolences to the Azerbaijani MFA and the families of those hurt and killed in the attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran. The U.S. calls on Iranian authorities to investigate and hold those responsible accountable," he said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023.