Israel and France discuss measures to deter Iran

3 Feb. 10:40

French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanuahu met in Paris to discuss measures to deter Iran, the Israeli premier’s office said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this evening with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders discussed at length ways to confront the Iranian nuclear threat. PM Netanyahu stressed that deterrence with Iran and its proxies in the Middle East needs to be strengthened," the statement says. "Prime Minister Netanyahu also called for imposing significant sanctions on the Iranian regime and for the Revolutionary Guards to be included on the EU terrorism list."

Apart from that, the two leaders "discussed the regional arena and the need to maintain regional stability, especially in Lebanon." They also addressed "opportunities to expand the circle of peace," which includes Israel and its Arab neighbors.

Netanyahu arrived in Paris on Thursday evening, on his first-ever foreign trip since returning to the post of the Israeli prime minister. The PM said prior to his departure that his talks with Macron will focus on joint efforts to counter Iran.