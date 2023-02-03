Azerbaijan to double gas export in 4 years

3 Feb. 11:00

Gas exports to European countries will be doubled by 2027, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Ministerial Meeting of the first Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku

According to Aliyev, this year they expect production from new gas fields. He added that Azerbaijan plans to export 24.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

Earlier Vestnik Kavkaza reported that BP vice president for communications and external relations in the Caspian and Middle East region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said the "Shahdeniz" gas-condensate field will reach its peak production this year.