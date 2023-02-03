Mishustin: agreements reached by Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders should be implemented

3 Feb. 11:20

Russia favors unblocking transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday.

"We are traditionally in favor of unblocking economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus and consider it important to ensure the implementation of agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan," the Russian cabinet chief said.

Mishustin stressed that "creation of new transport and infrastructure routes is in the interests of all countries of the region".