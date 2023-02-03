Armenia and Georgia to cooperate in fighting financial crimes

3 Feb. 11:40

Heads of the Investigation Service of Georgia's Finance Ministry and the Armenian State Revenue Committee Soso Ramishvili and Rustam Badasyan signed a memorandum on cooperation in detecting financial and economic crimes, according to the press service of the Investigation Service of the Georgian Ministry of Finance.

Under the memorandum of understanding the relevant agencies of Georgia and Armenia will closely cooperate in expanding cooperation in detection, suppression and investigation of crimes in the financial-economic sphere.

The document was signed during Ramishvili's visit to Armenia. During the meeting the sides also discussed joint fight against economic crimes.