Mishustin: strengthening partnership with Kazakhstan is Russia's priority

3 Feb. 12:20

"To us, of course, strengthening relations with Kazakhstan is an unconditional priority, our cooperation is based on the principles of brotherly friendship, strategic partnership and alliance," Mishustin said at a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

Russian-Kazakh mutual trade is successfully developing, the indicator has increased by 10% to $25.5 billion, he said.

Speaking about the agenda of bilateral relations, Mishustin said it is important for the parties to speed up the creation of new production chains in industry, machine-building, energy, and transport infrastructure.

"And of course, mutual, so to speak, complemenability of economic, production and technological potentials of both the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan creates a good foundation for that," he said.

All these issues are under permanent control of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, the Russian prime minister said.