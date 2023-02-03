Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Romania's Romgaz to sign new gas deal

3 Feb. 12:40

Romania is set to sign a new one-year contract to receive natural gas from Azerbaijan, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday after meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Romanian president said that on February 3 the two national companies - Romgaz and Socar - will sign a new contract for the period April 1 2023 to April 1 2024.

The contract will be inked on Friday and come into effect on April 1, Iohannis said. A transcript of his public remarks was released on the presidential website.