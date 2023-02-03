Garibashvili: Georgia deserves EU candidate status

3 Feb. 13:00

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Friday responded to the newly published European Commission report on the country’s alignment with the European Union by stressing the document had “once again demonstrated” his country deserved the membership candidate status as a “top reformer”.

"EU Commission has published an analytical report on Georgia's alignment with the EU acquis. The document clearly reflects our country's progress in the EU integration path and once again demonstrates that Georgia, as a top reformer deserves to be granted a candidate status," Garibashvili said.

It completed the Commission’s opinion on Georgia’s application for a member status, assessed the country’s overall capacity to uphold obligations of membership and offered guidance on the work ahead under the different acquis chapters.

The 57-page analytical report on Georgia was released on Thursday, focusing on the country’s alignment of EU laws in 33 chapters following the country’s application for membership last year.

Georgia applied for EU membership in March 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and was granted a European perspective by the European Council in June, along with priorities to address for gaining the bloc’s candidate status.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that the ruling Georgian Dream party admitted that the EU may not grant the country candidate status.