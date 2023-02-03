Turkish, Russian, Syrian delegations preparing to meet soon

3 Feb. 13:20

Military delegations of Russia, Turkey and Syria will hold technical-level negotiations in the near future, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"In the coming days, our delegations will hold consultations at the technical level. We are paying effort to achieve results," the Defense Ministry quoted Akar as saying in a Twitter post.

The Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers met in Moscow on December 28 to discuss ways of settling the Syrian crisis, the problem of refugees and joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria. After the talks, the sides noted their constructive character and agreed that this dialogue should be continued in the interests of the further stabilization of the situation in Syria and in the entire region.