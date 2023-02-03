Active spread of Kraken COVID subvariant in Russia unlikely

3 Feb. 13:40

The XBB.1.5 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus strain, nicknamed Kraken, has properties that help it effectively elude the immune protection but its active spread is unlikely, the press service of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told reporters on Friday.

"The XBB.1.5 subvariant has a number of properties that allow it to elude the immune protection more effectively but its active spread appears to be unlikely," its statement said.

According to the press service, a second domestic case of the XBB.1.5 infection was detected in Russia.

"A laboratory of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing within the framework of the monitoring of the variability of COVID-19 strains has detected a second case of the infection with the Omicron XBB.1.5 Kraken subvariant. The material for sequencing was received from the Republic of Tuva," the statement said.

The first case was registered in January 2023. Then, the sanitary watchdog said that no restrictions were planned.