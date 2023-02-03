Top security officials to discuss Afghanistan next week in Moscow

3 Feb. 14:20

A meeting on Afghanistan between the secretaries of the security councils of Central Asian countries, Pakistan, India and China will be held in Moscow next week, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said on Friday.

"Yes, that’s true," he said replying to a question on the matter. "There will be regional participants, the secretaries of the security councils of countries in the region are invited - our Central Asian partners, as well as Pakistan, India and China," the diplomat explained.

On May 27, 2022, a fourth round of multilateral consultations on Afghanistan between top security officials was held in Dushanbe.