Georgian authorities favor resumption of direct flights with Russia

3 Feb. 14:40

Tbilisi would welcome Moscow's decision to resume direct flights between Russia and Georgia, chairman of the ruling party Georgian Dream Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"As for the resumption of flights, these are the sanctions imposed [by Russia]. If Russia lifts the unilateral sanctions, we would welcome that in the interests of our citizens and compatriots," Kobakhidze told reporters on Friday.

He commented on chairman of Russia's Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin's statement that "it takes two to tango" and said that Russia unilaterally stopped direct flights to and from Georgia in 2019.