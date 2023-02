3 Feb. 15:00

Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Italy in December 2022 amounted to 854,240 tons, according to the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security of Italy.

Italy was followed by Libya (836,467 tons), and Kazakhstan (773,921 tons).

For the whole of 2022, Italy imported 62.5 million tons of oil, of which 8.9 million tons accounted for supplies from Azerbaijan. At the same time