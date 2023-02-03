Yandex to launch hub in Istanbul in March - report

3 Feb. 15:20

Yandex will launch a hub in Turkey, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The hub comprising a coworking area and an office is in Istanbul, the source noted. "Yes, we are expanding the number of hubs. The new hub is being opened in Turkey," he said. It will take up to three months to start working there, he added.

According to the corporate website, Yandex offices are located in twenty Russian cities, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Switzerland, the Netherlands, China, the US, Israel, and the Czech Republic.