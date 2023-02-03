Azerbaijan narrows list of potential Eurovision 2023 artists to 5

3 Feb. 15:40

The Azeri public television announced the five artists who managed to reach the final phase of the internal selection, through which they will choose the artist and song that will represent the country in Liverpool.

The artists are: Azer Nasibov, Humay Aslanova & Amrah Musayev, Leyla Izzatova, Mamagama, Turan & Tural Bağmanovlar.

All of them performed their submissions live in the same studio and these performances were videotaped. A focus group will evaluate the five performances and determine the artist and song with which Azerbaijan will be represented at Eurovision 2023.