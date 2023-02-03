Russian PM: efforts on strengthening EAEU as pole of multipolar world to continue

3 Feb. 16:00

The efforts on strengthening the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as a pole of the multipolar world will continue, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on Friday.

"Addressing the leaders of our countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the Union has all possibilities for becoming one of strong, independent, self-sufficient poles of the multipolar world that is being formed, for being a center of attraction for all independent sovereign countries sharing our values and seeking for cooperation. We intend to continue the dynamic and efficient dialogue," he said.

Together we should do everything to strengthen integration in all areas: political, economic, industrial, financial, technological, as the quality of our people’s life and the future of our countries largely depend on it," Mishustin emphasized.