3 Feb. 16:20

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Friday said the European Commission’s “positive” assessment of the country’s alignment with the European Union framework was “very important”, following the publication of the report that evaluated the progress of Georgia in its work for membership in the bloc.

Zourabichvili said the document gave “more importance” to the Government’s ongoing efforts to meet the EU conditions for the membership candidate status “as soon as possible”.

The European Commission's 57-page analytical report on Georgia, released on Thursday, focused on the country’s alignment of EU laws in 33 chapters following the country’s application for membership last year.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the document had “once again demonstrated” his country deserved the membership candidate status as a “top reformer".