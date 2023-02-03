Russia-China ties not built on confrontation with third countries - diplomat

3 Feb. 16:40

Relations between Beijing and Moscow aren’t based on confrontation with third countries but on historic logic, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing on Friday.

"Relations between China and Russia are built on the principles of non-alignment and non-confrontation and aren’t based on confrontation with third countries. They are motivated by clear historical logic and natural reasons," she noted.

The Chinese diplomat also stressed that "both parties will continue to actively boost cooperation in various fields under the strategic guidance of the two countries’ leaders and to the benefit of the two nations."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu held a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, reaffirming the two countries’ determination to firmly protect their sovereignty, security and development interests.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported yesterday Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that relations between Russia and China know no bounds and are of a higher quality than traditional military alliances.