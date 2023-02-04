Trade with Russia may lead to sanctions against Turkey

4 Feb. 12:00

The US may impose restrictions on Ankara because of Russia.

Turkey may become the subject of sanctions for trade cooperation with Moscow, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Brian Nelson said.

Speaking in Istanbul, he noted that cooperation with the sanctioned Russian companies would result in Turkish firms losing access to the markets of the G7 countries.

Nelson believes that Turkish banks, as well as its business community, in order not to fall under sanctions, need to carry out checks on transactions with Russian companies. According to him, this will help to avoid the transfer of dual-use technologies, "which the Russian military-industrial complex can potentially use for its own purposes."

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier, economist Bartu Soral warned about American pressure on Turkey because of trade with Russian enterprises. According to him, the US wants Ankara to join the embargo against Moscow.