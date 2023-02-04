Iranian Security Council Secretary to visit Russia

4 Feb. 12:25

Ali Shamkhani will visit Russia to discuss Afghanistan.

The head of Iranian Security Council, Ali Shahmani, would arrive in Moscow next week, Russian diplomat Zamir Kabulov informed.

According to him, the Iranian official will discuss the Afghanistan issues together with the leaders of the Security Councils of other states. He added that the situation in Afghanistan will be the main topic of the agenda.

Kabulov added that the issue of drone attacks on Iranian military facilities in Isfahan is not on the agenda.