Popular travel bloggers to capture Shusha’s restoration

4 Feb. 12:50

Influential travel bloggers have arrived in Shusha.

According to Trend news agency, travelers from 12 countries talked to the participants of the peaceful demonstration on the Lachin road, lasting for 55th day. Earlier, they visited the historical monument in the Khojavend region of Azerbaijan - Azykh cave.

Later, the delegation will become familiar with acts of vandalism committed by the occupiers. Then the bloggers will be introduced to the restoration of Karabakh and its nature.

Travel bloggers from Russia, the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Brazil have gathered in Shusha.