More than 200 flights cancelled in Istanbul due to snow

4 Feb. 13:20

Almost 240 Turkish Airlines’ flights have been canceled due to heavy snow in the city.

Turkish Airlines has canceled 238 flights scheduled for Sunday and Monday due to possible snowfall in Istanbul, the press service of the carrier reports.

Of the 238 canceled flights, 72 are domestic and 166 — international. The company warns that the number of canceled flights might be increased.

The flights to and from Vnukovo have not been canceled. Passengers are asked to observe the information on the carrier's website for clarification.

The governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, said that precipitation in the form of heavy snow with rain will cover the province over the weekend, and the temperature will drop to zero.