Russia calls on Europe to condemn desecration of Quran

4 Feb. 13:50

The head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation demanded punishment for those responsible for burning the Quran.

Through her Telegram channel, Valentina Matvienko appealed to the representatives of the European Parliament with a demand to condemn Danish nationalist Rasmus Paludan for burning the Quran at the embassies of Türkiye and Russia.

She called the desecration of religious relics a manifestation of hatred and barbarism. The senator noted that European politicians reacted with approval to the act of burning the Quran.

In addition, Matvienko called for measures to protect the rights of representatives of Islam and other religions.

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier, last week, Türkiye called on Europe to take action and protect the Quran.