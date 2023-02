4 Feb. 14:15

The sculpture of the cartoon character will be installed in Kislovodsk.

A sculpture of Cheburashka will appear on Karl Marx Street in Kislovodsk, where the Cheburashka movie was shot, the press service of the city informs.

The idea to establish a monument has already been supported by the Public Council of Kislovodsk. According to the mayor of the city, Yevgeny Moiseev, residents of the resort have already given the name Cheburashkinskaya to the street.