4 Feb. 15:25

A man who carried a shoot out in Makhachkala was detained.

A resident of Dagestan, who frightened the residents of Makhachkala by shooting in the city center, voluntarily surrendered, the press service of the Investigative Committee of the region reports.

The shooter turned out to be a native of the Gumbetovsky district. The man wrote his surrender statement on February 3. Currently, the issue of his detention is being decided. A criminal case on the shooting out has already been initiated.