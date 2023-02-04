Türkiye proceeds with gas hub construction

4 Feb. 15:50

The first trading operation may begin this year.

The head of the Turkish Ministry of Energy, Fatih Donmez, announced that the construction of a gas hub in the country has entered the final stage.

He noted that it is planned to carry out the first trade operation this year. According to him, the creation of the hub was discussed by the leaders of a number of countries that supported the project.

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier, Moscow and Ankara announced the start of negotiations on the security of the gas hub.