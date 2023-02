4 Feb. 16:55

Bad weather reins in Istanbul.

Torrential rains continue in Istanbul. The gusts of wind reach up to 120 km/h.

According to the press service of the city administration, the city’s roads are loaded by 72%. On Sunday, the situation won’t change. A snow storm is also expected in the metropolis.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that Turkish Airlines had canceled 238 flights.