4 Feb. 17:15

The director of the Vivamedi clinic, where ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili is observed, spoke about the state of health of the oppositionist.

The head of the Vivamedi clinic, Zurab Chkhaidze, announced that Saakashvili had expanded his menu. He stressed that Saakashvili's low body mass index due to a low-calorie menu, is still concerning.

“His diet has expanded, and I hope the trend continues,” the head of the clinic said.