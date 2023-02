4 Feb. 17:55

An equal tournament between men and women was held in Arkhyz.

The hockey tournament for the Arkhyz Cup started today in Karachay-Cherkessia. 10 teams from different parts of the North Caucasus Federal District competed on the skating rink of the Arkhyz resort.

The uniqueness of the started tournament is that women's and men's teams play on equal terms. Moreover, there is also one mixed team.