Russian plane with humanitarian aid flies to Iran

8 Feb. 10:50

A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane will deliver 35 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran, which suffered from an earthquake on January 28, the ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

"A Russian Emergencies Ministry IL-76 aircraft took off from Zhukovsky airport to deliver humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran. By order of the Russian government, a humanitarian cargo with a total weight of 35 tons will be delivered. The cargo includes all necessary things for primary support of citizens affected by the devastating earthquake in the northwest of the country on January 28", the press service said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry added that the cargo included sugar, flour, vegetable oil, tents, warm blankets, stoves and a mobile power station.