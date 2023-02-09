UN Secretary-General urges to push sanctions aside and help Syria

9 Feb. 20:40

Sanctions must not prevent the provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Syria affected by the earthquake. This was stated by UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Thus, he answered the question of whether unilateral restrictive measures should be lifted against the background of the earthquake.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that on February 6, a series of earthquakes occurred in Türkiye. Tremors were also recorded in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Tartus and Hama. The earthquake in Syria killed more than 1.2 thousand people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.