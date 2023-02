11 Feb. 21:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Bakhmaro.

An earthquake occurred three kilometers from the resort of Bakhmaro, the National Center for Seismic Monitoring informs.

It is reported that the earthquake was recorded at 19:33 local time. The epicenter was at a depth of 8 km. There are no reports of casualties or damage.

