Iranian Ambassador assesses role of women in country development

12 Feb. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Women have played a significant role in Iran's achievements in recent years. This was announced by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Turkmenistan Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales.

The diplomat stressed that the women have established more than 250 companies in Iran, and about 700 local residents work as managers in these companies.

In addition to this, Khales said that currently, every fourth state leadership position in Iran was occupied by a woman, and five female diplomats are Iranian ambassadors abroad.

He also drew attention to the fact that 30% of university professors were women.

Let us remind you that last fall in Iran, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was detained for wearing the hijab in an allegedly wrong way. She was taken from the police station to the hospital, where she died later. After that, mass protests took place in the country.