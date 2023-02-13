Cavusoglu: Greece was one of the first to help to Turkey

13 Feb. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias visited the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey Sunday, accompanied by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Addressing reporters in the quake-hit Hatay province in southern Türkiye, Cavusoglu hailed Greece’s support in the wake of devastating earthquakes last week.

"The fact that Nikos Dendias is here with us today shows the solidarity of the Greek people with Türkiye and the Turkish nation," Cavusoglu said. "Good neighborly relations is seen during such challenging times."

He recalled the 1999 Marmara earthquake in Türkiye and said Greece also experienced earthquakes then only a month after Türkiye. "At that time, first Greece rushed to help us, then Türkiye rushed to help Greece," Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu urged "sincere" dialogue to overcome differences in opinions. The Turkish foreign minister also expressed gratitude to Dendias, his government and all Greek people for the "support given during such difficult times."

For his part, Dendias pledged continued support by Greece to earthquake-hit Türkiye. "We (Greece) will continue to do our best to overcome difficult times (in Türkiye), both at the bilateral and EU level," he said.