15 Feb. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The water level in the Sea of Galilee rose by 0.5 inch over the last day alone, the Israel Water Authority announced.

The lake has risen 28.5 centimeters this year.

Its surface height is approximately 210-275 meters below sea level, length - 21 km, average width - 11-12 km, its maximum depth - 50 m.